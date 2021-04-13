Health Ministry: 1,767 new Covid-19 cases, Sarawak has most cases by state for second day in a row

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 April — The Health Ministry recorded 1,767 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases recorded locally since the beginning of the pandemic to 363,940 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah further revealed that with 607 new cases today, Sarawak recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases among the states and Federal Territories, for the second day in a row.

Yesterday, cases in Sarawak surged to 351, past the 303 cases in Selangor, prompting Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba to promise that 500 medical staff would be mobilised to the East Malaysian state in response.

Today, Selangor recorded 483 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (133 cases), Sabah (117 cases) and Kelantan (103 cases).

MORE TO COME