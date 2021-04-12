Region Two marine police seize RM120,000 of illicit booze, with two arrested, in Johor’s Forest City

The two suspects with the untaxed alcoholic beverages and liquor at the Region Two Marine Police Force headquarters in Tampoi, Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Region Two Marine Police Force

JOHOR BARU, April 12 — The Region Two Marine Police Force thwarted an attempt to smuggle into the country 156 cartons of untaxed alcoholic beverages and liquor worth more than RM120,000 with the arrest of two men at Forest City in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah early this morning.

The raiding team also seized three cars — a Mitsubishi Lancer, a Hyundai Sonata and a Kia Cerato — that were allegedly used to transport the contraband.

However, one suspect managed to flee the scene during the raid on an apartment’s multi-storey car park.

Region Two Marine Police Force commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah said the raiding team, who were earlier monitoring the area, had detected three suspicious cars entering an apartment block in Forest City at about 6.30am this morning.

“The marine police team then stopped the three cars and managed to detain two local men suspected of being the drivers of the vehicles.

“Upon inspection on the three vehicles, the police found various types of liquor suspected to be untaxed in the rear seat and rear bonnet of the vehicle,” said Muhd Zailani in a statement issued today.

Muhd Zailani said the value of the untaxed alcoholic beverages and liquor, that consisted of various brands, is RM121,582.20, while the value of the three cars seized is RM260,000.

“Both the suspects, aged 26 and 30, were taken to the Region Two Marine Police Force headquarters in Tampoi here for documentation and further action, while another suspect who escaped is being tracked down,” he said.

Muhd Zailani said the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.