Four-day extension of 50pc discount for paying summonses via MyBayar Saman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Police have extended to April 15 the 50 per cent discount for traffic summonses paid through the MyBayar Saman because of an overwhelming response to the online payment facility.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said 708,030 users had registered with the MyBayar Saman since its launch.

“As of yesterday, the 18th day of the introduction of the discount, police have collected more than RM73 million involving 659,998 summonses from the public.

“This figure includes 56,909 summonses involving payments of over RM6.28 million settled via the MyBayar Saman app,” he said in a statement today.

On March 25, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said those who paid their traffic summonses on or before April 11 using the MyBayar Saman facility would be given discounts of up to 50 per cent.

However, the discounts do not apply to major traffic offences such as beating the red light, speeding, overtaking on double lines, using the telephone while driving and driving on the emergency lane.

The public can access the MyBayar Saman on the Royal Malaysia Police portal at https://mybayar.rmp.gov.my or download the app from Google Playstore or Apple Store and then register as a user. — Bernama