Bintulu MP slams entertainment outlet operators for SOP violation

Tiong said enforcement personnel have the authority to suspend operations at these outlets, revoke their business licenses, and even forcibly break into offending premises suspected of violating SOPs.

KUCHING, April 12 — Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has slammed proprietors of entertainment outlets in Bintulu, claiming that they continue to operate past the permitted hours by closing the shutters and continuing to serve their customers.

Tiong said such outlets had been known to violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb Covid-19 which clearly stated they could not operate past 10pm.

He also claimed there have been many public complaints against such outlets with some confirmed Covid-19 cases have indeed been traced back to these outlets.

“These enterprises have refused to acknowledge and see the true situation of the pandemic happening in their own city and to lawfully follow the SOP stipulated by the authorities.

“I must urge all business operators in Bintulu, no matter what sector they are in, to provide a high degree of cooperation in Covid-19 prevention.

“If they persist with violating the SOP, they must face the consequences and I will personally ask the police to intervene during their patrols,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the enforcement personnel have the authority to suspend these outlets, revoke their business licenses, and even forcibly break into offending premises suspected of violating SOP.

In order to curb the raging pandemic especially in Bintulu now, Tiong said these are the possible tough actions to be applied to SOP flouters.

“The level of the pandemic is at a level now where no one can afford to be complacent. Only by having a strict compliance to the SOP can everyone’s safety and health be better assured.

“These rebellious businesses should think deeply about the future. Only by ensuring the entire community’s health and safety can the economy recover. Only when that happens, can normalcy take hold again and life can get better,” he said.

Tiong even said that in these circumstances, he could suggest to the authorities to raise the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to an enhanced MCO where everyone will face even more inconvenience.



