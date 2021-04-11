Police: Toddler dies in crash in Penang after father loses control of MPV

Police said a toddler died when his father lost control of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) he was driving due to a burst tyre before ramming into the divider at KM 124 of the northbound North-South Expressway yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, April 11 — A toddler died when his father lost control of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) he was driving due to a burst tyre before ramming into the divider at KM 124 of the northbound North-South Expressway, here, yesterday.

North Seberang Perai district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said 28-month-old Iman Naufal Mohd Firdaus, who was in the back passenger seat, died at the scene from serious head injuries in the 7.45pm crash.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the couple and their three children, including the victim, were on their way back to Perlis from Seberang Jaya, near here, after visiting their grandfather who was ill.

“The Nissan Livina MPV carrying the five family members was driven by the 33-year-old father who lost control of the vehicle when the left rear tyre burst and it hit the steel divider,” he said when contacted today.

Noorzainy said the toddler’s body was sent to Kepala Batas Hospital while his family members were being treated for light injuries at the same hospital. — Bernama