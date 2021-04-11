Five days on, Selangor bomba still fighting container blaze off Pulau Carey

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department personnel in ongoing efforts to put out the fire on 11 industrial goods containers on a cargo vessel in the Pulau Carey waters April 11, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SHAH ALAM, April 11 — Efforts are still ongoing to put out the fire on 11 industrial goods containers, which have been ablaze on a cargo vessel in the Pulau Carey waters since last Wednesday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Hafisham Mohd Noor said it received an emergency call at 5.38pm on April 7 about five containers having caught fire. The blaze then spread to the remaining containers today.

“So far, five containers have been completely extinguished, while sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate has been used to cool three more containers. Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire in three more containers,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 47 firemen from fire stations in Port Klang, North Port, Westport as well as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Marine Police and Naval Special Forces (Paskal) were involved in the operation at 15 nautical miles of the Carey Island waters.

It was reported that the Interasia Catalyst cargo vessel sailing from Port Klang to Cochin in Kerala, India, was ordered to return to port after smoke was detected coming from several containers stacked on its deck. — Bernama