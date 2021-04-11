Domestic Trade Ministry will ensure Malaysia’s business community’s concerns reflected in govt decisions

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya, December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KLANG, April 11 — Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) will ensure that the concerns of the business community are reflected in the decisions that the government has made, and will make in formulating decisions.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he appreciates how the government was willing to listen to the concerns raised by the business community, especially with regard to the reopening of the economy.

“I personally am also grateful to the business community for playing a very active role in cooperating with MDTCA in forming a committee to advise the government in formulating standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the retail sector and for constantly allocating the resources and manpower to ensure these SOPs are adhered to.

“The government would not have been able to pull through without the help of the business community, and for that, thank you,” he said in his speech at the Lang International Corporate Titan Awards (LICTA) here today.

He said MDTCA welcomed recommendations and constructive criticisms from the business community with regard to any concerns they faced due to the impact of Covid-19, or any other matter relating to domestic trade.

“MDTCA is aware that there is a need to find the right balance in addressing concerns of the people’s wellbeing as well as businesses, and that if this issue is not managed well, we might find ourselves in the midst of and in an economic breakdown with people losing their jobs and companies having to foreclose,” he said.

Nanta said MDTCA is very aware of its important role in facilitating domestic trade, from retail, the franchise sector, business development, business registration, copyright to competition. — Bernama