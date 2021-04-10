MK Land hands keys to 109 house owners in Rumah SelangorKu project, says deputy COO

File picture of a Rumah Selangorku project in Setia Alam. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — MK Land Holdings Bhd, the housing developer for the Rumah SelangorKu (RSKU) project in Taman Bunga Raya Phase 1A, Bukit Beruntung, has today handed over the keys to 109 unit owners out of 419 units.

The 109 units comprise the type D two-storey terrace house built on a portion of 26.8 acres.

The selling price for the RSKU unit is RM250,000 with a floor area of 1,000 square feet.

Deputy chief operating officer Kamarulzaman Abu Bakar said that next were Phase 3 (214 units), Phase 4 (235 units), Phase 5 (311 units), and Phase 6 (206 units) comprising a total of 1,385 units of RSKU two-storey terrace houses.

“At the same time there are open market properties totalling 829 units, also two-storey units with a total of 2,214 units of this development to be fully completed within seven years.

“With the addition of these property units, it can provide new employment and business opportunities for the residents around the area,” he said in a statement today.

The project is the result of cooperation with the Selangor state government in a mission to help the state government provide affordable housing to the people. — Bernama