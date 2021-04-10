Malaysian Employers Federation: Issue of unemployment, low starting salary of fresh grads is temporary

The Malaysian Employers Federation says the issue of unemployment and low starting salary among fresh graduates is temporary. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― The issue of unemployment and low starting salary among fresh graduates is temporary, said the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

Its president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman echoed the statement by Minister of Human Resources (MOHR) Datuk Seri M. Saravanan that the undesirable situation caused by the current extremely challenging economic environment arising from Covid-19, would soon be under control.

He said once the economy begins to recover and stabilise, the starting wage levels would return to competitive market rates and graduates could then expect higher wages based on their performance and productivity.

“We would advise the graduates not to be too concerned by the current low starting pay as employers value employees with good performance and higher productivity. Once the employee begins to contribute and perform, they would be rewarded accordingly,” he said in a statement.

He said work experience would make the graduates more marketable and employable.

According to him, MOHR through its various agencies including HRDF and Socso have come up with many programmes to further equip unemployed graduates with relevant skills.

“These programmes such as the e-Latih are designed to encourage employment and are really effective as industries are also involved,” he added. ― Bernama