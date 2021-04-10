Computer breakdown at Kuching’s Senari Port most unacceptable, says Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said the computer system breakdown was not only affecting those in the haulage service and delays in the shipments of cargo but also causing huge losses to the business sector in general. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, April 10 ― Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said Kuching Port Authority’s computer system at Senari Port has been out for about two weeks, resulting in the retrievals of containers down by more than 50 per cent.

This also led to the port’s container receipt and delivery being processed manually.

“In this era of technology where the chief minister is talking about 5G and even 7G Internet coverage for Sarawak, it is most unbelievable and unacceptable that the computer system for such an important service of a government agency can break down for such a long time and without any indication when the system will be fully restored,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said the computer system breakdown was not only affecting those in the haulage service and delays in the shipments of cargo but also causing huge losses to the business sector in general.

He said this was very embarrassing for Sarawak in the international shipping field.

He said the state government should rectify this seriously by implementing immediate and prompt solution to the matter.

He added that the government must give a full report on the cause of the problem.

“On another note, the cargo delivery facilities at the port have always been plagued with problems and breakdowns over the years.

“This is despite the fact that the government has privatised such service,” he said.

Chong said before the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government talked about Sarawak becoming a developed state, there must be an ‘overhaul’ in such basic facilities affecting the daily lives of the people and Sarawak’s economy.

He thus called upon Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to be more realistic on the management of the state affairs instead of building castles in the air. ― Borneo Post