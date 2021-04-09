No short cut to polygamy in Perlis, says syarie chief judge

Perlis Shariah Judiciary Department Chief Judge Ibrahim Deris said according to the polygamy procedure in Perlis, the court will check the background of the applicant, his financial capability and if this is doubtful, his employer would also be called. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ARAU, April 9 — There is no easy way out when applying for polygamy in this state, even though the husband is the only person to be called in the initial stage.

Perlis Shariah Judiciary Department (JKSNPs) Chief Judge Ibrahim Deris said the first wife would still be called to testify, to ensure that the husband is eligible to practice polygamy, and the alimony to be given is sufficient.

“However, everything is subject to the court’s discretion.

“If the judge finds that there are doubts in the statement given by the husband, the court will call the wife at any time but she will not be included as a respondent,” he told Bernama after the commissioning ceremony for 69 Syarie lawyers at Dewan Harumanis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Polytechnic (PTSS) here, today.

He said according to the polygamy procedure in Perlis, the court will check the background of the applicant, his financial capability and if this is doubtful, his employer would also be called. — Bernama