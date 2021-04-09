King, Queen express deepest condolences to British royal family for Prince Philip’s death

The King and Queen said His Royal Highness will be remembered by their Majesties, the government and the people of Malaysia for his steadfast support for Her Majesty, his unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth, and his efforts to promote stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia. — Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their deepest condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty’s beloved husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

In a statement issued via Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the King and Queen said His Royal Highness will be remembered by their Majesties, the government and the people of Malaysia for his steadfast support for Her Majesty, his unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth, of which Malaysia is a proud member, and his efforts to promote stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

“Their Majesties’ thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as we come together to mourn the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip,” the statement said.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip has died at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle. — Bernama