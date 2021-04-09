Khairy: Decision on usage of AstraZeneca vaccine within two weeks

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media after the launch of CHAMPS®-NASOM Autism Awareness campaign in Subang April 9, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, April 9 — The government will decide on whether Malaysia can continue to use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine or not at the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) meeting in two weeks time.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said during the meeting, the government would scrutinise any additional information to be tabled by the panel of experts from the Health Ministry (MoH) before making any decision.

He said the government took note of the report from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which confirmed for the first time that there was a link between the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting cases.

“In this case, before the announcement (by EMA), our stance is as stated by the Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba two days ago that we will proceed with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“However, I think the safest approach is to refer back to JKJAV based on the recent information that we have obtained from the EMA,” he told reporters after the launching of CHAMPS-NASOM Autism Awareness Campaign 2021 here, today. — Bernama