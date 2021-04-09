Govt allocates RM1.4m grant for Factory Transformation Programme

Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The government through Sirim STS Sdn Bhd has allocated a RM1.4 million grant for the Factory Transformation Programme (FTP) specifically for timber companies.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng said the one-year programme which started in December 2020 involved 14 selected timber companies most of which are engaged in the furniture sector.

He said the FTP was aimed at assisting the wood-based industry especially companies that carry out factory evaluation as well as diagnostic studies to identify inefficiency and wastage through the Sirim Green 5S application and techniques and Lean management.

“Sirim STS will finance 80 per cent of the participation fees for participants of this programme while the balance will be funded by the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC),” he told a media conference.

He said this after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), SIRIM STS, and MTC for the implementation of FTP.

Earlier, in his speech, Wee said the MoU was forged to empower the development of the timber industry in Malaysia through the utilisation of automation and innovation technology related to Industry 4.0 by providing incentives to encourage the usage of automation and mechanisation.

“The organisation of the Lean and Green 5S management programme by MTIB from 2014-2019 had benefitted 171 companies, with savings of RM89.6 million recorded.

“Hence, MTIB will continue with these activities in 2021 and it will publish a reference book on Lean Application in the Timber Industry,” he added.

He said the use of technology, innovation, efficient automation and productivity would certainly be able to empower the timber industry in facing the more competitive and challenging environment currently. — Bernama