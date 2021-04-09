Covid vaccination: What happens if you don’t accept the appointment within 48 hours on MySejahtera?

The section for Covid-19 vaccination registration via the MySejahtera mobile application is displayed on a mobile phone in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2021. —Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Individuals who are eligible to get vaccinated under Phase Two of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme have started receiving their appointment notification via MySejahtera. But what happens if you do not respond when you receive the notification?

According to the special committee on ensuring access to Covid-19 vaccine supply (JKJAV), you are given 48 hours to accept or decline the appointment. If no action is taken, the appointment will be automatically cancelled and rescheduled to another date. — Bernama

As mentioned by Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister in charge of the vaccination coordination efforts, earlier this week, users will be given the option to accept or decline the appointment via the MySejahtera app. Once accepted, you are responsible to show up at the designated vaccination centre to avoid wastage of vaccine.

All eligible recipients will be notified at least two weeks ahead of the appointment. Once accepted, you will be reminded by phone call and SMS three days prior to the vaccination date. Individuals will not be able to choose the type of vaccine, however, you will know which vaccine has been administered and it will be displayed in the MySejahtera app together with the batch number.

This means if your appointment is on the 19th of April, you should have received a notification on 5th April. If the appointment is on the 1st of May, a notification should be pushed to your app on 17th April. If you didn’t get any notifications yet, do not panic as the vaccination is being rolled out in stages as the vaccine supplies are still coming in batches.

Phase Two of the vaccination program which covers senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and people with disability will receive the jab from 19th April until August 2021. Phase 3 which covers all remaining adults will run from May 2021 until February 2022.

Users are urged to enable notification for MySejahtera on their phone and to look out for the pop-up message as shown here. Once the appointment is set, you will be able to see the appointment venue, date and time under the vaccination section of the MySejahtera app. There will be over 600 vaccination centres throughout the country.

If haven’t register, you can sign up via MySejahtera, Vaksincovid.gov.my or call in at 1-800-888-828. If you have dependents at home, you can help them to register on their behalf on the latest version of MySejahtera. —SoyaCincau