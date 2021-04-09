Census 2020: 14.3 million Malaysians enumerated, says chief statistician

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the census was expected to be completed at the end of June. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, April 9 — A total of 14.3 million out of 32.7 million Malaysian population have been recorded under the Malaysia Population and Housing Census (Census 2020) exercise as of today.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the census was expected to be completed at the end of June.

“I want to stress that the census does not depend on how it can be completed but the accuracy of information given by the public through the census system.

“We want to be able to generate population profiles related to economic and social for the country’s future planning,” he told reporters after the Census 2020 visit at Kampung Baru Rasah here, today.

Mohd Uzir, who is also the Census 2020 Commissioner, said the findings of the census would facilitate various quarters to identify facilities and services needed as well as job opportunities for the people in an area.

In this regard, he hoped the people, regardless of race and income status, would cooperate in giving accurate information through the census that is conducted every 10 years, so that it could be utilised in the future.

He said the states that record the highest number of people enumerated are the Federal Territory of Putrajaya with 99 per cent, followed by Johor and Perak (almost 60 per cent), while the states with the lowest number of people enumerated are Sabah (21 per cent) and Sarawak (30 per cent). — Bernama