Online gold sale scams on the rise, says Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The number of online jewellery scam cases have risen, with 37 cases involving losses amounting to RM239,530 recorded in the first three months this year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the scam cases recorded in the period was the highest in the past two years.

He said throughout 2019, 21 cases were reported involving losses of RM148,444 and the total rose in the subsequent year (2020) to 44 cases involving RM261,954.

“The development of communication and technology have created online business opportunities, with unlimited access and connectivity, especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, it has become the platform of choice for consumers, but at the same time, it has brought about scams involving the sale of non-existent items,” he said in a statement today.

Zainuddin said his department has implemented various measures to ensure that the efforts to curb these activities are effective.

“Yet from the prevention aspect, the involvement of the public is much needed and I urge consumers to be careful in all online jewellery transactions.

The public is reminded not to believe any offer of jewellery that is below market price especially when they’re made by individuals you cannot verify,” he said.

He added that buyers must check the authenticity of their transactions and ensure all transactions are done through contracts and certified methods to avoid becoming victims of scams.

According to him, the public can also check accounts and phone numbers at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ to verify if the account or phone number has been involved in reported scams before making any payment transactions.

The public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101599/1599 for further information. — Bernama