Johor PKR deputy chief gives statement to police over flash mob last week

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (centre) is pictured with lawyer Hassan Abdul Karim (right) outside the Johor Baru South district police headquarters in Larkin April 8, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 8 — Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse was today summoned to the Johor Baru South district police headquarters for his statement to be taken on a flash mob held here last week.

It was understood that the police are investigating the reason for the event outside Plaza Pelangi in Taman Pelangi here last Friday.

Puah was seen entering the Johor Baru South district police headquarters in Larkin here at 10.30am. He was accompanied by Johor PKR lawyer Hassan Abdul Karim. He exited at 11.10am.

When met by reporters, Puah said he was surprised that the police only wanted to take his statement on the flash mob last week.

He said he cooperated with the police, adding that the flash mob was to call for an end to the Emergency, to urge the government to reconvene Parliament as well as the state legislative assemblies and to question the Election Commission’s (EC) delay in allowing 18-year-olds to vote.

“I maintained my stand on the three items that was the basis of organising the flash mob last week,” said Puah when met outside the Johor Baru South district police headquarters here today.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, had warned that the country’s democracy is under threat as long as the three items were not met.

Earlier, more than 30 PKR supporters gathered outside the district police headquarters entrance as a sign of solidarity with Puah.

Last Friday, Puah and Johor DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali attended the flash mob.

Puah was reported to have said that the inability of federal and state legislatures to convene during the Emergency was harmful to democracy.

Due to this, he claimed that the country’s democracy is effectively now two steps behind.