Prisons Dept: Prison visits through bookings now allowed with strict Covid-19 SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― Prison meetings and visits through bookings are now permitted with strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the Prisons Department said visitors are required to make their bookings through the i-visit system at ivisit.prison.gov.my, phone calls, e-mails or letters.

“The prison institution will set the date and meeting sessions after the booking is made,” the statement read.

It added that walk-in registrations and visitors below 12 years old are not allowed for the time being. ― Bernama