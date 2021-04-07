MMEA: Turk crew dies, three others in critical condition, after inhaling ammonia gas on board tanker at West Port Klang

A 62-year-old man died on the tanker, believed to have inhaled ammonia gas. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, April 7 ― A Turkish crew on a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) died, and three others are reported in critical condition, after they were believed to have inhaled ammonia gas, in international waters at West Port Klang yesterday.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director (Operations) Maritime Commander Norihan Ngah, who confirmed the matter, said the agency was alerted on the matter by a shipping agent at about 11 pm yesterday.

Following which, members of the Selangor MMEA, together with the Hazardous Material Unit Team (HAZMAT) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, went to the location where the tanker, MV Hamburg DW, had anchored, southwest of Pulau Selat Kering, at about 3 am today, to pick up the victims.

Besides the 62-year-old man who died on the tanker, three others ― two Turks and an Indian national aged 28 to 50 were believed to have also inhaled the gas and are in critical condition, he said, adding that the three victims were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, for treatment upon arrival at the Pulau Indah MMEA jetty today.

The body was also be sent to the same hospital for post mortem.

He said the Health Ministry and the police had been notified of the incident. ― Bernama