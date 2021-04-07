Minister: Committee established to review financial matters regarding Sabah, Sarawak

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the committee will be tasked to scrutinise the calculations and payments of the annual grant and other grants as enshrined under the MA63 including previous payouts. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, April 7 — Sabah and Sarawak governments have agreed to establish a Joint Consultative Review Committee to review the legal provisions with regards to financial matters under the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the committee will be tasked to scrutinise the calculations and payments of the annual grant and other grants as enshrined under the MA63 including previous payouts.

He said reviewing the special grants including the 40 per cent reimbursable provision for Sabah as stipulated under Article 112 (D) of the Federal Constitution, will also be the committee’s focus.

“The committee is also entrusted to come up with resolutions to the annual grant payment demanded by both Sabah and Sarawak as set under the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63).

“I had several meetings with the Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on the matter and we have agreed on (the committee’s) Terms of References (TOR) including the list of members,” he said in a statement here today.

Apart from that, Ongkili said the committee was also tasked to establish a balanced, fair, and justified formula of the payment that would be in line with the country’s financial resources and status.

Ongkili said he would be chairing the committee meeting on behalf of the MKMA63 and submit the resolutions for decision to the council.

He said Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Masidi Manjun will be heading the Sabah team in the committee, which also includes Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, Sabah Attorney General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, and Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Rusdin Riman.

Sarawak team will be led by its Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, Sarawak Attorney General Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, and Sarawak Finance Secretary Datuk Amar Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman.

The Finance Ministry, on the other hand, will be headed by Tengku Zafrul, along with several top officials from his office.

“The Committee is expected to meet immediately after the MKMA63 meeting on April 13, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” added Ongkili. — Bernama