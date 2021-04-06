Minister says Jendela on track, on target

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Phase One of Jendela which kicked off six months ago, would continue until the end of 2022, with focus given to efforts to expand fixed-broadband access with Gigabit speeds to 7.5 million premises. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) national digital infrastructure plan has achieved all the targets set under the second quarter of Phase One, and is on track to achieve the subsequent objectives, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said Phase One of Jendela which kicked off six months ago, would continue until the end of 2022, with focus given to efforts to expand fixed-broadband access with Gigabit speeds to 7.5 million premises.

Focus is also being given to the expansion of 4G mobile broadband coverage from 91.8 per cent to 96.9 per cent in populated areas, as well as increasing average mobile broadband speeds from 25Mbps to 35Mbps and phasing out 3G networks by the end of 2021 for the purpose of consolidating 4G networks and laying a solid foundation for 5G.

“I welcome the progress made under the Jendela plan which is expected to be able to provide a better level of broadband service experience to the people throughout the country,” he said in a statement after chairing the Jendela Steering Committee Meeting here.

Saifuddin said the implementation of 5G had been brought forward a year to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to its importance in providing faster communications services.

“Jendela carries the aspiration of increasing coverage and strengthening the country’s sustainable and inclusive connectivity infrastructure,” he said, adding that details on the latest developments of the plan would be announced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a virtual briefing tomorrow (April 7).

Saifuddin said as a proactive measure to ensure the country’s internet connectivity agenda was further strengthened, RM3.2 billion of the RM12 billion allocation under the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) would be invested this year through Jendela in non-commercial areas to strengthen existing connectivity.

“The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will continue to monitor the development of this plan comprehensively, to ensure Jendela’s aspirations are realised for the welfare of the people, and calls on all state governments to give priority to this plan,” he said.

On August 29, 2020, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of Jendela as a platform to improve the country’s digital communications infrastructure under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021–2025). — Bernama