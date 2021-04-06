Health, transport ministries cooperate to increase competency of ambulance drivers

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba arrives at The Future Hospital Strategy and Development Forum 2021 in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The Health Ministry (MOH) and Transport Ministry (MOT) have established strategic cooperation by forming a steering committee and a working committee to formulate and implement programmes related to competency development of ambulance drivers, automotive engineering and road safety.

The signing of a note of cooperation between both ministries was witnessed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Dr Adham said the strategic partnership was to form a culture of prioritising road safety and maintenance.

He added that the cooperation was timely as the Emergency Ordinance has seen more vehicles mobilised to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic to take patients from home to hospital, and transfer patients to Covid-19 hospitals.

“This is to ensure the aspects of the road safety, effective driving practices and punctuality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee said the collaboration was a good initiative in improving the level of ambulance services.

He said the experience of the Road Transport Department and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research could help to improve road safety through the driving aspect. — Bernama