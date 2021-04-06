GE15: Bersatu, PAS to discuss parliamentary seat allocation in Terengganu, says supreme council member

The Terengganu Bersatu deputy chairman and Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament said no discussions would be held with Umno as it had decided to end cooperation with Bersatu. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold talks with PAS regarding parliamentary seat allocation in Terengganu for the 15th general election (GE15), said Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Rosol Wahid.

The Terengganu Bersatu deputy chairman and Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament said no discussions would be held with Umno as it had decided to end cooperation with Bersatu.

“Umno has locked (the door); it’s easier to hold talks involving two parties instead of three,” said Rosol, who is Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, when met by reporters after launching the Retail Sector Digitalisation initiative at Pasar Tani Putrajaya here today.

Terengganu has eight parliamentary seats, six of which — Marang, Kuala Terengganu, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Dungun and Kemaman — were won by PAS in GE14.

Umno won the other two, Besut and Hulu Terengganu, but Hulu Terengganu fell into Bersatu’s hands after Rosol quit Umno and joined Bersatu.

Asked if he would defend the Hulu Terengganu seat in GE15, Rosol said: “If the leadership says contest, I will defend it; if not I will withdraw.” — Bernama