Rasuah Busters to form public foundation for long term survival, says Karangkraf founder

Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub speaks during a press conference at Karangkraf in Shah Alam April 5, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Anti-corruption movement Rasuah Busters will initiate a public foundation dubbed Sinar Untuk Malaysia (Hope For Malaysia), said its founder Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub.

In a press conference to introduce the “Core Team” for the anti-corruption movement, Hussamuddin, who is also the chairman of Karangkraf Media Group said that the foundation will be funded and owned by the public.

“After this, we are trying to register a foundation under the name of Sinar Untuk Malaysia or (Hope For Malaysia).

“So this movement (Rasuah Busters) will be under the foundation. Because if we want to move to be a bigger (movement) we need funds. So we will hand this foundation to the public.

“So this foundation will be a public foundation which is funded and owned by the public to mobilise this movement because this will be a long term campaign,” he told the reporters during a press conference at Karangkraf Group Mall earlier today.

He also introduced the “Rasuah Busters Core Team” consisting of 15 voluntary independent bodies from various backgrounds and expertise as part of the “Coalition of the Willings” to combat corruption in the country.

“This is a team that is committed and dedicated to the success of Corruption Busters that will be with you, all Malaysians fight corruption to the end until the moral values of the character of the Malaysian nation are built,” he added.

In February, Hussammuddin started an anti-corruption campaign called Rasuah Busters and is encouraging all Malaysians to participate in it.

He added that the campaign aims to tackle all manner of corruption from bribery, extortion, cronyism, nepotism, patronage, influence peddling to graft and embezzlement.

To start a team of Rasuah Busters, Hussamuddin said participants merely need to form a group, come up with name, and register it with the hashtag #RasuahBuster on https://bit.ly/3ctmxSy and the www.rasuahbusters.com website as well as social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about the campaign, email: [email protected] Participants keen to join as a volunteer can WhatsApp 019-3823635 while those who wish to file a legitimate complaint can do so via WhatsApp 019-6680920.