Age just a number, keep working hard, Ahmad Faizal reminds Bersatu members

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu with Sabah Bersatu Chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor at Sabah Bersatu’s second year anniversary celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre, April 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Bersatu’s relatively young existence as a political party is irrelevant as its abilities can be felt and accepted by the people throughout the country, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

In this regard, he said Bersatu members should not be upset or worried about being ridiculed by others, instead, they should remain committed to championing the plight of the people.

“As the saying goes, age is just a number. This is absolutely true because when your party is standing tall, its age is no longer relevant,” he said in his speech at Sabah Bersatu’s second year anniversary celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre here, tonight.

Also present were Bersatu vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Sabah Bersatu Chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor who is also Sabah Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said Sabah Bersatu highly appreciated and praised the commitment and the spirit of unity within Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties which led the party to win the state election in September last year.

“Our real struggle has just begun. This is the time to ensure that the state government and politics remain stable to enable us to function effectively to implement various development programmes,” he said.

Hajiji said it was important to strengthen the alliance between GRS component parties and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to ensure Sabah’s interest remained protected in the Federation of Malaysia.

GRS, made up of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) formed the Sabah government after the 16th state election last September. — Bernama