Deputy minister: Employability rate of community college, polytechnic graduates in Malaysia at 98pc annually

BUTTERWORTH, April 4 — The employability rate of graduates of community colleges and polytechnics in the technical education and vocational training (TVET) field, has remained high, at 98 per cent annually.

Deputy Higher Education Minister (MOHE) Datuk Mansor Othman said these graduates have become the choice of employers and industries and they have the potential to further their studies at a higher level and be accepted into universities.

“We are proud of the employability skills among community college and polytechnic graduates as these institutions have been developing course programmes that address the skill demands of the industries thus preventing graduate unemployment problems.

“MOHE had been reviewing the programmes from time to time so that students are ready to enter the job market and TVET is an added value for students as their certificates and diplomas are recognised by professional bodies and agencies,” he told reporters after Tasek Gelugor Community College 2020 convocation ceremony here, today.

Meanwhile, Mansor said the public, especially those who have been retrenched and housewives, were urged to follow the Lifelong Learning (PSH) courses conducted by community colleges nationwide to help increase their income.

He said, under the PSH programme, various technical courses such as air condition installation, electrical wiring or culinary art courses are being offered to the public, regardless of their age.

“Based on the information available, the MOHE found that many have been following PSH and this helped them to generate more income and some have even succeeded to become an entrepreneur and are providing employment to others,” he said. — Bernama