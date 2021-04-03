Saravanan: MIC Central Working Committee given mandate to determine political alliance for GE15

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks after officiating the National MIC Youth, Women, Putera and Puteri Convention in Klang, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, April 3 — The 74th MIC general assembly today unanimously passed a motion to empower its Central Working Committee (CWC) to determine the party’s cooperation with any political coalition in the 15th general election.

The motion was tabled by MIC deputy president, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan who is also Human Resource Minister.

Saravanan said the motion was tabled under Article 6.3 of party’s constitution to empower the Indian community party to protect and promote the community’s political, economic education, cultural and social interests in the country.

In a media conference later, Saravanan who is also Tapah MP clarified that the CWC would only make a resolution after studying the decision of Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council, the voice of the party’s grassroots and aspiration of the people.

Earlier, the assembly held in Klang was officiated by its president ,Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran.

The hybrid assembly was participated by more than 2,000 delegates with more than 400 present physically and the remaining delegates attending virtually. — Bernama