Former Wisma Putra sec-gen Ahmad Kamil Jaafar dies aged 83

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Former Foreign Affairs Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Ahmad Kamil Jaafar has died at the age of 83 today.

News of the demise of Ahmad Kamil who was a member of the former senior civil servant group G25 was

shared by another group member, Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin.

Noor Farida when contacted by Bernama said Ahmad Kamil who was having a health problem, collapsed at the bedroom balcony of his house yesterday evening.

“His remains were brought to Kampung Baru Mosque at 10 am for prayers and was laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang Muslim cemetery after Zohor prayer,” she said.

Ahmad Kamil served as Wisma Putra secretary-general from 1989 and retired three years later but he was reappointed on contract to the same post for four years until 1996.

He had served as the Malaysian ambassador to several countries including Vietnam, Japan and Switzerland as well as Malaysia’s Permanent Secretary to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva (1980).

In 2003, he was made the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to the 13th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. — Bernama