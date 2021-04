Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Malaysia today recorded 1,638 new cases of Covid-19, with the three states of Perak, Selangor and Sarawak collectively accounting for more than two-thirds of such cases, the Health Ministry’s latest data today showed.

A total of 1,449 cases recovered today, while three new deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded.

