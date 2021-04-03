Anwar: Hishammuddin’s ‘big brother’ remark makes Malaysia look servile to China

Hishammuddin visited China as part of the republic’s efforts to reach out to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in resolving the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar. — Picture from Facebook/Hishammuddin Hussein

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has criticised Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for using what he termed as inappropriate terminology during a working visit to China.

Although he did not deny China is a friend to Malaysia with whom better trade and investment ties should be forged, Anwar expressed astonishment over the fact that Hishammuddin referred to the nation as Malaysia’s “big brother” during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“This is not the language and style that should be used in the diplomatic world and international relations, as it seemingly implies Malaysia is a puppet to a foreign power,” he said in a statement.

Anwar characterised Hishammuddin’s remarks as an insult to Malaysia, a country which does not support any of the world’s superpowers.

“The minister should immediately apologise to the Malaysian rakyat, and withdraw his tactless remark,” he said in a Facebook post.

Hishammuddin visited China as part of the republic’s efforts to reach out to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in resolving the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.

The meeting took place on Thursday, where the minister was reported to have told Wang that China and Malaysia are brothers, and that China would always be Malaysia’s elder brother.