Minister: Jakoa, authorities to take stern action against Russian activist for allegedly collecting donations for cancelled Orang Asli programme

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) in collaboration with the police and the Immigration Department will take stern action against a Russian activist for allegedly continuing to collect donations for an Orang Asli community programme in Tapah, Perak, even though it has been cancelled.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said Jakoa had previously issued a letter of approval to Valeriya Ashtashova to conduct an English Language Class programme in Kampung Orang Asli Pos Woh, Tapah, on December 14, 2020.

He said Jakoa had given the approval to provide an opportunity to individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGO) to work hand in hand with the government in an effort to improve the level of education of the Orang Asli community.

“However, Jakoa had learned that the activist concerned had misused the hall in the village, using it as private accommodation, besides bringing other individuals without approval. The collection of donations was also not done through any registered organisation.

“This is against the law and raises the risk of spreading the Covid-19 pandemic in this village. The individual also criticised the health services provided by the Health Department for the Orang Asli community on social media,” he said in a statement here today.

Abd Latiff said the string of violations had led to Jakoa revoking the approval to run the programme and requesting the individual in question to leave the village, however, she refused to heed the directive and continued to release disparaging comments against Jakoa, the ministry and the Malaysian government. — Bernama