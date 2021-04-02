Malaysia has always given priority to good labour practices in all agri-commodity sectors, says minister

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the ministry took note of the latest action by the the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Trade in issuing an import ban on all disposable gloves from Top Glove’s factories. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Malaysia has always prioritised and supported the good labour practices in all agri-commodity sectors for the welfare of all parties through the strengthening of every law involving workers’ welfare, thus attesting its firm stance against the practice of forced labour.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said Malaysia’s commitment was evidenced by a two-year study on the Labour Situation in the Plantation Sector which was completed last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources, Department of Statistics Malaysia, and International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, through the Malaysian Rubber Council, in collaboration with the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association and the Ministry of Human Resources, as well as related agencies constantly observes, monitors and warns the industry to protect the welfare of workers in the agricultural sector and comply with the law for the common good,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the ministry took note of the latest action by the the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Trade in issuing an import ban on all disposable gloves from Top Glove’s factories.

He said CPB’s claim was a continuation of previous allegations that have been and are being resolved by Top Glove.

“The ministry was informed that various measures and actions have been taken by the management of Top Glove to ensure that the world’s largest rubber glove manufacturer complies with all ILO regulations related to labour abuse.

“Among the steps taken by the company was to submit a report prepared by an international consultant from the United Kingdom, Impactt Limited (Impactt) to CBP on March 16, 2021 for evaluation,” he said.

Besides, he said the company has taken all necessary steps required by US authorities to ensure that the problems can be addressed promptly.

According to an international news report on Tuesday, the US CBP Office of Trade has published a forced labour finding against Top Glove Corp Bhd in the Customs Bulletin and in the Federal Register.

The US CBP has directed authorities at all US ports of entry to begin seizing disposable gloves produced by Top Glove.

Impactt, in a statement on March 9, 2021, said it attested that it found no systematic forced labour in the operations of Top Glove based on the findings of the evaluation conducted.

The ministry was also informed last year that the company had spent RM136 million to reduce the debt burden of migrant workers imposed by employment agencies.

This measure was part of the zero cost recruitment and social compliance audit policy implemented by the company since 2019. — Bernama