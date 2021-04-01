PM says council on MA63 to meet next week to decide on reports, recommendations by working committees

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (2nd left) at Sarawak State Dinner during his two-day working visit to Sarawak, April 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight said three working committees will table their reports and recommendations on matters which they have discussed for decision by the Special Cabinet Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said the council, which he chairs, will meet next week to decide on the reports and recommendations from the three working committees.

“I want to assure that Sarawak’s demands will be fairly and justly considered in line with the Federal Constitution and the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said at the state banquet held in his honour at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here.

Muhyiddin said the allies working committee, Sabah and Sarawak security working committee and the socio-economic committee have completed their first meeting for the first quarter of this year.

He said the allies working committee has scrutinised and studied a number of matters involving the Federal Constitution relating to the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“The issues relating to immigration, national registration, border control, illegal immigrants, and encroachment by foreign fishermen into the exclusive economic zone, have been discussed by the Sabah and Sarawak security working committee.

“Apart from that, matters related to socio-economic development in Sarawak, like issues on poverty, road infrastructure, health infrastructure, education infrastructure, internet accessibility, and telecommunications, stamp duty which is imposed on the transfer of land titles, charge and land rent under the Sarawak Land Code and special grants to Sarawak under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution have been discussed by the working committee on socio-economy,” the prime minister said.

The council, which held its first meeting on December 2 last year, comprises Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as chairman, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his Sarawak counterpart Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, and eight senior Cabinet ministers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili is the council’s secretary and assisted by his deputy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

Also in the council are the Chief Secretary to the government, Sabah and Sarawak State Secretaries, the Attorney Generals of the federal government and the two East Malaysian states, several senior civil servants and academicians.

The Cabinet had, on September 9, 2020, agreed to the council’s formation and it was announced by Muhyiddin during the Malaysia Day celebration in Sibu on September 16.