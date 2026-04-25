BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 25 —The nation’s digital transformation agenda must benefit the wider population and not be confined to a select group, particularly urban and high-income communities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the government is determined to prevent a digital divide between affluent urban groups and rural communities with limited access to technology.

Anwar added that major investments from international companies such as Infineon, Nvidia and Geely must translate into job creation and broader economic gains for people at all levels.

"Our people must be given exposure and not be left behind. While developed states speak of new technologies, digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI), it must not widen the gap where only the wealthy and urban communities benefit.

"Development must ensure fairness for the many, not just a small group. This is our challenge... to ensure technology benefits everyone,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the recognition ceremony of the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital Transformation Centre at NADI Kubang Semang here today.

Also present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abdul Bakar, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

In this regard, Anwar stressed the importance of early exposure to digital technology among students, as well as ensuring equitable access to quality education.

He said democratising access to quality education, including in the digital field, is essential to ensure all segments of society have equal opportunities.

Meanwhile, the prime minister commended MCMC’s e-Tuisyen Rakyat programme implemented at NADI centres, which provides free supplementary classes using digital facilities to help improve students’ academic performance.

In 2025, more than 42,000 Form Five students participated in the programme, which was implemented at nearly 1,100 NADI centres nationwide.

"Among the strategies under NADI is to provide exposure to schoolchildren and youths, as they are more easily influenced by misleading and harmful content, particularly on social media.

"It is therefore better for NADI to serve as a platform for learning, skills training and fostering a sense of community,” he said.

Anwar, who is on a one-day working visit to Penang, said policy implementation must go beyond announcements and be followed by close monitoring to ensure effectiveness at the grassroots level. — Bernama