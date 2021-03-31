Three women fined RM5,000 for unapproved interstate travel in Kelantan

Police man the border of Perak and Pahang between Simpang Pulai and Cameron Highlands, March 31, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, March 31 — Three women were fined RM5,000 each for interstate travel during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) without obtaining approval letters from the Royal Malaysia Police, in Pasir Puteh, near here, yesterday.

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the three women, aged 30 to 40, were detained during a standard operating procedure compliance operation carried out around Pasir Puteh.

“The three of them, with addresses outside of Kelantan, failed to prove their residential addresses here (Kelantan) in the inspection.

“In this regard, the Pasir Puteh district health office issued a compound of RM5,000 to them under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (PPPPB 2020) Act 342,” he said when contacted, today.

Dr Zaini said the fine was the first issued by JKNK to individuals for committing offences after the education-awareness period ended. — Bernama