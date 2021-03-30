Segamat community NGOs wants police to probe Sekijang MP over false bribery claims

A coalition of Segamat-based non-governmental organisations urged the police to look into Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail for lodging a false report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — A coalition of Segamat-based non-governmental organisations (NGO) today urged the police to look into Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail for lodging a false report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The coalition, led by Sekijang parliamentary Pengerak Komuniti Negara and six other NGOs and clubs demanded that police conduct a thorough investigation on Natrah to uncover the truth behind the alleged RM10 million offer to Natrah in obtaining her support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his administration.

“During the MACC investigations, YB Natrah stated that no compensation had been offered to her.

“Instead she stated that only additional allocation would be given to her parliamentary constituency.

“This statement is far different from her original statement to the media that she had been offered a sum of money to change allegiance,” the group said in a joint statement.

Natrah had alleged that she was offered money to switch political parties in early March.

The statement added it was clear Natrah was guilty because she had issued a false statement to the media with the intention of tarnishing the good name of certain parties.

“Legal action should be taken against her. Action needs to be taken as it involves public interest and to be a lesson to other elected representatives to not repeat the same act.

“We the people of Sikajang are very ashamed and disappointed,” read the statement.

On March 3, Natrah alleged that two individuals, including a “Datuk Seri”, had met and tried to bribe her to switch allegiances from PKR with an offer of RM10 million and a position.

The allegation later went viral on the Ops Johor Facebook page and various other social media platforms.

On March 7, Natrah lodged a report with the Segamat MACC branch office regarding the alleged bribery attempt after she was advised to do so.

The MACC probe later revealed that there was no money being offered to her.

However, on March 18, prosecutors have decided that “No Further Action” (NFA) be taken on the case.