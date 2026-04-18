PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — A backlog of over 3,600 Foreign Knowledge Worker (FKW) applications has been processed at Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation stage and have been forwarded to the next stage for further action as of April 15, the Digital Ministry said today.

It added that the backlog was due to several factors including technological system constraints requiring manual processing, limited workforce resources, and a sharp increase in application volumes, and that it had also affected programmes such as De Rantau Nomad and the Malaysia Tech Entrepreneur Programme (MTEP).

“Following the resolution of the backlog, MDEC is now continuing to process the remaining applications,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Several interim measures have been implemented, including staff redeployment, workflow restructuring, hiring temporary personnel, and increasing resources to improve efficiency and accelerate processing, it added.

“MDEC aims to have full stabilisation of processing operations by the second quarter of 2026. It has also begun procuring a new digital platform that will integrate the three programmes - FKW, De Rantau Nomad and MTEP - to prevent recurring issues,” the ministry said.

The new platform will incorporate automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce reliance on manual processes and enhance service delivery efficiency.

“The implementation of the FKW application module is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026, followed by De Rantau Nomad and MTEP by the end of the first quarter of 2027. These measures are aimed at ensuring efficient service continuity and meeting the growing needs of the industry,” it added.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to restoring industry confidence, improving service delivery, and strengthening Malaysia’s position as a leading destination for global digital talent.

Industry players had previously raised concerns on March 29 regarding revised FKW application guidelines and processing timelines. — Bernama