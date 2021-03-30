Practise what you preach in fighting corruption, Guan Eng tells MACC chief in recent police ‘cartel’ fiasco

DAP's Lim Guan Eng (pic) said MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki should launch a full investigation into the dirty and corrupt police “cartel” exposed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng told Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki to practise what he preaches in fighting corruption among civil servants.

Lim said Azam should launch a full investigation into the dirty and corrupt police “cartel” exposed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“However, Azam said that MACC had no intention to probe the police “cartel” scandal by reason it was an internal problem among the police, and as such should be resolved internally.

“Such logic is perverted and preposterous,” he said in a statement.

The Bagan MP said that corruption is not an internal problem that can be resolved internally, but a crime that should be resolved publicly in courts.

“Azam should know the international best practices against corruption, require an independent body to investigate and act not an internal inquiry that would tend to minimise or cover up wrongdoings.

“Applying Azam’s logic, there is no need for MACC to investigate and arrest police personnel for corruption or any person for that matter, since it can also be resolved internally,” he said.

“What are the circumstances that make it an internal matter and who decides whether it can be resolved internally,” he asked.

Lim said this shows that MACC have abdicated its responsibility and statutory duty under Section 7 of the MACC Act that requires MACC to “detect and investigate” suspected offences and “to examine the practices, systems and procedures of public bodies”.

“By refusing to investigate, public confidence in MACC credibility and professionalism has been severely affected when Abdul Hamid disclosed that even a former IGP was on the payroll of crime syndicates,” he said.

Lim also said that there should be an urgent public need to make up for MACC’s failure by establishing a Royal Commission of Inquiry since it has refused to act.

“This is to ensure that we can get to the root of the problem and clean up the police force from his dirty and corrupt police “cartel”.

“Again, MPs are unable to compel de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan to do so, since Takiyuddin no longer needs to account to Parliament which has been suspended.

Closing down Parliament has allowed not just government Ministers, but also government enforcement agencies like MACC, from doing their fit and proper jobs in the public interest,” he said.