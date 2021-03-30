Cops say Neelofa, three others only given interstate travel permit to Langkawi for work, couple committing offence if on honeymoon

Rumour mills were again buzzing when people speculated the newlywed couple travelled interstate for their honeymoon after photos of them at an airport in Langkawi made the rounds on social media yesterday. ― Picture via Instagram/Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 30 — The police had given celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and three others permission to travel to Langkawi, Kedah but only for business purposes and not for her honeymoon, Brickfields deputy police chief Supt Basri Sagoni said today.

Basri said the clearance was given by officers at the Sri Hartamas police station, since they said the trip from March 27 to April 4 is for business, which they claimed involved local beverage company Chatime Malaysia.

“Checks on their movement control order (MCO) movement permit, which was signed by the Sri Hartamas police station chief, shows the reason for interstate their interstate travels are businesses related.

“The company involved also issued a letter that stated the names of Neelofa and three others, including their identification card numbers, as their representatives who were going to visit the Chatime outlets opening soon,” he was quoted saying by BH Online.

Basri said based on information supplied to police, the group plans to visit Langkawi and Sungai Petani in Kedah, and Kangar in Perlis.

“They are scheduled to arrive in Langkawi on March 29 and will remain there until April 2 before visiting the Sungai Petani and Kangar Chatime outlets on April 3.

“Therefore, I would like to emphasise that the permit issued by the Sri Hartamas police station was for work purposes and not to honeymoon,” he said in the report, adding that any standard operating procedures (SOP) breaches in Langkawi can be handled by the police there.

This comes as Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that Neelofa and her televangelist husband Haris Ismail, otherwise known as PU Riz, are under police investigation for breaching Covid-19 rules with their alleged honeymoon in Langkawi.

“We will investigate this matter to see if it’s true or not. If there are indeed found to have been honeymooning on the resort island as some claim, they have clearly breached MCO SOPs. Police will investigate,” Mohamad Zainal was quoted also in BH Online.

Earlier today, Mohamad Zainal had confirmed that Neelofa’s personal assistant Nadiah Khairuddin was present at the Dang Wangi district headquarters earlier today to have her statement recorded over Neelofa’s controversial wedding that took place over the weekend.

He also confirmed Faiz Sabari, the founder of wedding planners Reka Teemor, and his wife Rozana Mumtaz, who were both involved in the preparation of the ceremony, spent several hours being questioned by Dang Wangi police earlier today,

“We will still be calling in Neelofa and PU Riz in the near future,” said Mohamad Zainal while confirming the couple’s absence in Dang Wangi today.

This after Neelofa and PU Riz tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony last weekend that has since become the subject of police investigations after pictures of guests sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and posing for photos without face masks in violation of Covid-19 SOPs went viral online.

Religious affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad, who was also present at the ceremony to solemnise the marriage and was seen violating the SOPs, had earlier today refused to comment on the matter.

Rumour mills were again buzzing when people speculated the newlywed couple travelled interstate for their honeymoon after photos of them at an airport in Langkawi made the rounds on social media yesterday.

Several other social media posts also showed the two spending time together at the island which is open to travellers from other recovery MCO states, but only if they have travelled with agents rather than on their own.