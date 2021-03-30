After Umno’s diatribes, PAS president says don’t be rude to friends

PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang (centre) said he believed the main issue in the country was the disunity among ummah that his party was trying to remedy. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Datuk Seri Hadi Awang said political parties must not act aggressively towards their allies, after his PAS party came under veiled attack at the Umno general assembly last week.

In a Facebook post, the PAS president said he believed the main issue in the country was the disunity among ummah that his party was trying to remedy.

“Ummah here means both Muslims as well as non-Muslim who are not extremists. This is our agenda.

“Therefore, we should not be rude to our friends. Instead, we must build brotherly bonds and commitments. Let us not be the source of disunity. Be patient and make peace,” he said.

PAS and Umno entered a political partnership via the Muafakat Nasional charter in 2019 but the Islamist party has since become a component in the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The Islamist party is caught between PN lynchpin Bersatu and Umno that are feuding for control of the government.

At Umno’s annual assembly last weekend, some leaders began attacking PAS for continuing with Bersatu while others demanded that the Islamists pick a side.

However, the party stopped short of cutting off PAS as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did not appear ready to take that step.

The three parties are all part of the PN administration that was formed after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February last year.

However, Umno has said it will not cooperate with Bersatu and its allies during the 15th general election and will challenge them if they contest in the seats that the Malay nationalist party wanted.