Umno open to working with any party after GE15, says its election chief

Umno supreme council member, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is pictured at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LANGAT, March 29 — Umno is open to working with any party or coalition to form a government after the 15th General Election (GE15), said Umno election director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Tajuddin said for now, however, the party had decided not to discuss with PKR, DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia the possibility of cooperating to face GE15.

“We will assess the situation after GE15. Whoever is interested in working together at that time and if it benefits Umno, the people and the country, we are open to doing so to form a government.

“Umno has never been greedy. When we formed the Barisan Nasional government we shared it with MCA, MIC and other parties, including indigenous parties of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said after a working visit to review the progress of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) construction project in Johan Setia today. He also visited the Centralised Labour Quarters (CSL) and the “U-Through Girder” moulding plant in Bandar Saujana Putra here.

Asked if he was prepared to relinquish his position as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, Tajuddin said: “I will remain in the government until Parliament is dissolved because that is the stand of my party. So, how long will I be in the government? It depends on how long it takes to dissolve Parliament. If it is dissolved tomorrow, I will be out of the government tomorrow. We don’t know when.” — Bernama