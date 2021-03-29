Khairy: Next phase of Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccine plan to start April 19, eligible recipients to get two weeks’ notice for appointments

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said a total of 2 million people have so far registered for vaccination under the second phase. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon'

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) will kick off on April 19, with appointment reminders sent out to eligible recipients two weeks ahead.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said a total of 2 million people — senior citizens, high-risk groups, the chronically ill, and people with disabilities — have so far registered for vaccination under the second phase.

“We will begin issuing appointment notices through instant messaging, phone calls and MySejahtera to those who have been chosen to be listed under this second phase on April 5,” he told a press conference here.

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is expected to be carried out from April to August.

Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, expressed optimism that the aforementioned number of registrations under phase two would grow to the targeted figure of 9 million soon.

