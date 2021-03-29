Khairy: Fake registration info could cost you Covid-19 vaccine slot

A sign directing recipients to a room where Covid-19 vaccinations are carried out is pictured at the Penang General Hospital in George Town March 2, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysians must be truthful when registering for their Covid-19 vaccines to avoid complications during their scheduled appointments, coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Earlier, Khairy confirmed that registrations via the MySejahtera app was based on an honour system and conceded that this could be abused by potential queue-jumpers.

However, he said such abusers would eventually be discovered during verification and might be denied their slots for the vaccine.

“So, on the system that MySejahtera uses, yes it is an honour system meaning we rely on honesty. My view is that, please be honest as there are telling things that we can turn people away from.

“For instance if we notice that a young person comes but who registered themselves as an elderly,” he said during a press conference here.

He also expressed disagreement with some proposals for mass door-to-door vaccinations, saying this would be impractical and likely to cause apprehension among the populace.

“Just imagine if we went knocking on doors complete with syringes and needles, that would send quite a terrifying message and people may shut themselves in further.

“Therefore, we prioritise on door-to-door registrations and when it is completed, eligible recipients are required to head towards their respective vaccination centres,” he said.

Khairy said there may be situations where door-to-door vaccination would be required, such as administering the vaccines to bedridden patients, but stressed that most of those registered were able enough to present themselves at the respective vaccination centres.