DAP MP urges Sarawak to lead the way in protecting media frontliners against Covid-19

Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen during an interview with Malay Mail at Parliament August 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 29 — The Sarawak government should take the initiative to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 to bolster the public battle against the pandemic, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said today.

He pointed out that media personnel should be considered frontliners as they cover many public functions in their role as news providers from the government to the masses, and questioned the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on leaving out this group from phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) in the state.

He said only 13 of them have been vaccinated, together with healthcare workers and non-medical frontliners, under the first phase.

“It is disappointing that SDMC did not prioritise the rest of the media even after taking into account the risks they face as they are active in the community,” Dr Yii said in a statement.

He said that SDMC should have included media personnel even if the federal government had not done so if it was serious about curbing the infection.

He pointed out that almost 90 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are asymptomatic carriers.

“Currently the media also must attend functions and press conferences physically, thus also increasing the risk of possible infection.

“That is why it is crucial for the media, especially those in the field, to be among the first few inoculated against Covid-19.

“That is why I urge SDMC to take the lead even if it is contrary to federal guidelines especially when it claims to have the autonomy and authority in view of the increasing cases in Sarawak and high asymptomatic carriers,” he added.

He added SDMC should prioritise the essential role played by journalists, a role that cannot be performed without physically engaging in the communities they serve, regardless of the risk.

Yii also called on the state government to look into reducing public events and physical press conferences until all those involved are properly protected.