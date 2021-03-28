Dr Noor Hisham: 1,302 new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of cases has reached 341,944.. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Malaysia recorded 1,302 more Covid-19 infections today.

In a Twitter update, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of cases to 341,944.

“Sarawak today recorded the most new positive cases at 426, followed Selangor at 256, Penang at 212, and Johor at 175,” he said.

Other states were in the double and single digit ranges while Perlis saw a second straight day with no fresh cases.

