Umno’s survival is to defend Malay, Muslim agenda, says Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Wanita Umno Movement stresses that the party should think of its existence or survival to defend the Malay Muslim agenda in the country.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the party should also return to lead to ensure the well-being of the people and not for power or seats.

‘’Umno, as sacred party of the Malays has one big responsibility to straighten again the path of national politics,’’ she said in her policy speech at the movement’s delegates’ conference in conjunction with the 2020 Umno General Assembly here, today.

As such, she said Umno would continue to give its trust to the party president and Supreme Council to scrutinise, study and make the best political decision to ensure Umno would again become the choice of the people and voters.

The 2020 Umno General assembly would be held for two days from today after a one-year postponement due to Covid-19.

A total 982 Wanita Umno delegates nationwide are taking part in the assembly physically and virtually.

On preparations for the 15th general election (GE-15), Noraini said Wanita Umno must continuously boost the effectiveness of its programmes especially ‘Jalinan Rakyat’ (JR) and ‘Skuad Sayang 3K’ which were the main platforms for GE-15.

However, she said the JR approach and thinking must change in line with the current situation to be closer to the people especially through social media applications.

Noraini, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, later urged members of the movement to register as MYVAC volunteers and help the frontliners in Covid-19 vaccination activities.

‘’The Covid-19 pandemic has a big impact on the daily lives of the people. On this matter, I urge the delegates and members of Wanita Umno to continue with efforts to help the people especially those impacted by the pandemic,’’ she said. — Bernama