Kelantan PAS ties with Umno, Bersatu will be decided at central level, says Tuan Ibrahim

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS and Umno are currently enjoying good ties in Kelantan.. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEPANG, March 27 — Political parties in the country are free to determine their own direction without having to submit to ultimatums, PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“Whatever decision that is taken, will be discussed at the central level. It is not up to the states to decide.

“Moreover, we (PAS and UMNO) already have the Muafakat Nasional Consultative Council. (So), no problem,” he told reporters at the launch of the National Water Service Commission’s National River Trail project in Sungai Jenderam here today.

He was asked on Kelantan UMNO’s statement that Kelantan PAS should choose on whether it wants to work with the party or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) during the 15th General Election.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Minister of Environment and Water, said as far as he is concerned, PAS and Umno are currently enjoying good ties in Kelantan. — Bernama