Authorities confirm Gua Matsoorat’s intrusion which damaged fossil, says ‘discussed’ matter with alleged perpetrator

Photos of the damaged fossil teeth of a herbivorous mammal, preserved in Gua Matsoorat was circulated in social media. ― Picture via Facebook/Megat Mohd Shahrin

IPOH, March 27 — The authorities have confirmed that perpetrators have encroached on Gua Matsoorat here, which resulted in the fossil teeth found there being damaged.

Perak's Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said that the authorities have talked to a production team that was accused of the offence over the matter.

“Discussion have been made between mayor, production team and the cave operator,” she told Malay Mail.

Nolee said that production team only had permission to shoot outside the cave.

“Ipoh City Council has given approval to the production company to conduct shooting in Ipoh from February 20 to April 30,” she said.

Many social media users have alleged that the production team of Angkara Cinta, a drama series for Astro Prima, have entered the cave illegally and was responsible for the damage done in the cave.

Produced by Juita Viden Sdn Bhd and Michael Ang, the series is directed by Hadith Omar.

The production team had initially denied that they were responsible for the damage on the fossil.

Nolee recently said that additional security measures will be put in place to safeguard Gua Matsoorat where the fossil teeth were damaged.

She said there were currently two guards on duty at the cave, who were under the purview of the Ipoh City Council, while the surrounding area is under the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation.

Nolee said that the authorities will increase the security as the cave is being considered as a new Kinta Valley Geopark site.