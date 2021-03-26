Bukit Aman’s Integrity Dept kickstarts police ‘cartel’ probe, says in midst of identifying network figures

A general view of Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Compliance Standards (JIPS) has started identifying the network believed to be behind the supposed ‘cartel’ within the Royal Malaysia Police who are allegedly trying to topple Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

JIPS Director Datuk Zamri Yahya told Malay Mail that the department will also be getting further insights from Abdul Hamid himself on the identity of the officers purportedly seeking to oust him and take control of the force for their purposes.

“JIPS has initiated a probe on Tan Sri IGP’s ‘cartel within the police force’ allegation.

“The investigations will be centred on identifying the number of officers involved in the cartel, their network, and if they have breached police conduct and discipline.

“In this initial stage of investigations, JIPS will gather more information from Abdul Hamid on the details of these officers he had mentioned previously,” Zamri said when contacted.

Last week, Abdul Hamid dropped a bombshell when he claimed in an interview that there is a conspiracy within the police force to remove him from his post by these so-called “cartel” members.

Abdul Hamid said the “cartel’s” mission was to control the police force for its own benefit, and that it allegedly involves young officers who want to seize power by toppling him.

Explaining the “cartel’s” activities within the police force, the IGP said that he wanted to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

He also said this culture has spread to the top echelons of the force.

A few days later, Abdul Hamid declined to reveal the identities of the officers despite repeated calls by various parties.

He also rubbished the notion that he had exposed the “cartel” to gain leverage for a possible extension of his service beyond the mandatory retirement age, saying he brought the issue to light to let the public know of the actual situation within the force. The IGP is expected to retire in May.

Yesterday, speaking on the issue again, Abdul Hamid said there was no need for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to deal with the supposed “cartel”.

Stressing that he has everything under control, Abdul Hamid explained that he has already brought up the matter with JIPS.

He said there was no reason for anyone to be alarmed by his revelation, adding that he appreciates the public’s reaction as it shows how important the issue of corruption and wrongdoing by policemen is to them.